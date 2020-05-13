Canton City Council approves First Monday Trade Days to reopen in June

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – First Monday Trade Days has been closed since March and was approved to resume operations in June by the Canton City Council.

First Monday Trade Days is the largest flea market in the world and hosts thousands of local vendors each month.

On Wednesday, the council discussed the reopening of First Monday including the concern from vendors and the public.

When discussing the possibility of reopening, a speaker brought up similar trade days in East Texas that have have opened or plan to be open in the near future:

Traders Village Grand Prairie opened May 1 and has over 3500 vendors

Bowie Trade Days opened May 9 and has over 400 booths

Third Monday Trade Days in McKinney is set to open May 15 with over 450 vendors

The only concern voiced was the amount of people and how security would be managed.

Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order restricts enclosed areas to limit capacity to 25%. For the Canton Civic Center, that is 283 people according to the Canton City Council.

The council voted unanimously for First Monday Trade Days to resume in June contingent upon the state’s guidance of health and safety protocols.