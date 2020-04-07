Camp County reports 2nd confirmed case of COVID-19

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Camp County Emergency Management Office has reported the county’s second confirmed case of COVID-19.

The patient is a county resident. No other information was immediately available.

“This is not unexpected, and we must continue our practices of social distancing, staying at home unless it is absolutely essential to be out and heightened sanitation measures,” the office said in a Facebook post.

“This situation is unique in that we hold the keys to success. Ordinarily we would turn to science but this is so new, the science to defeat this virus is not yet developed. I want to take this time to encourage and challenge everyone to continue to respond in a positive way as our community has so far. The key to success for defeating this virus is truly in all of our hands.”

There are 262 total cases in East Texas and here is the most recent tally:

Smith County – 75, 2 deaths

Bowie County –27, 1 death

Gregg County – 28

Nacogdoches County – 24, 2 deaths

Angelina County – 14

Rusk County – 13

Harrison County – 11, 1 death

Shelby County – 11

Polk County – 8

Cherokee County – 6

Van Zandt County – 6, 1 death

Upshur County – 5

Panola County – 4, 1 death

San Augustine County – 4, 1 death

Cass County – 4

Henderson County – 4

Hopkins County – 4

Wood County – 4

Titus County – 2

Anderson County – 1

Camp County – 2

Franklin County – 1

Morris County – 1

Trinity County – 1

Health officials urge the following hygiene steps to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, or having been in a public place.

If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

To the extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places – elevator buttons, door handles, handrails, handshaking with people, etc. Use a tissue or your sleeve to cover your hand or finger if you must touch something.

Wash your hands after touching surfaces in public places.

Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.

Clean and disinfect your home to remove germs: practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks & cell phones)

Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces. Your risk of exposure to respiratory viruses like COVID-19 may increase in crowded, closed-in settings with little air circulation if there are people in the crowd who are sick.

Avoid all non-essential travel including plane trips, and especially avoid embarking on cruise ships.

