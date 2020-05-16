Camp County Judge reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

CAM COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Camp County Judge A.J. Mason announced eight new cases of COVID-19 in that county.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 20. Of those, six are recovered.

“We expect more positive tests in the coming days for two reasons, more testing is being conducted and we know there exists an industry relation to many of the positive cases,” Mason posted on Facebook. “Action is being taken by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), State Epidemiologists, Department of State Health Services, leadership and management of the affected industry and local entities in Titus County.”

“Our best tool in fighting this virus remains the social distance and hygiene guidelines published by the CDC,” Mason posted.

Those hygiene guidelines include:

Washing your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% isopropyl alcohol.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and devices frequently. For cleaning, use bleach-based products.

Wear a face mask when out in public.

If you are sick, stay home.

If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are showing symptoms, contact your health care provider or emergency clinic. Call before going to help lessen community spread.

“We can all continue to do our part, not become complacent and stay focused on getting beyond this current spike of positive test results,” Mason posted.

“Finally, we can remember in our prayers those who are quarantined and actively fighting the virus. Remember that not just the patient is in quarantine, the entire household is quarantined. In some instances, co-workers, family and friends who have had recent extended exposure must be quarantined as well. If you know any of our neighbors who are affected, lift them up during this difficult time.”