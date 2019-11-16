California school shooter dies from self-inflicted wound

SANTA CLARITA, California (KETK) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the 16-year-old student who opened fire on his classmates Thursday has died.

The teen shot five students, killing two, before turning the gun on himself, shooting himself in the head.

LACSO said Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow died at about 3:30 p.m. Friday at a hospital with his mother present.

The teenager opened fire on his birthday Thursday morning after being dropped off by his mother at Saugus High School in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita.

Authorities say Berhow pulled a gun from his backpack, shot five students at random and then shot himself in the head.

It was his 16th birthday.

The shooting, captured on security video, took 16 seconds and investigators say they still don’t have a motive.

“It still remains a mystery why,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a press conference.

The attack killed 15-year-old Gracie Muehlberger and 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell. Two girls remain hospitalized but are expected to be released this weekend.