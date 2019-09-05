California meat-packing company recalls nearly 25,000 lbs. of beef deemed ‘unsafe to eat’

CHINO, California (KETK) – A California beef processing and packaging plant is recalling almost 25,000 lbs. of raw beef products deemed unfit for human consumption.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the company notified FSIS on August 30 that a carcass pending laboratory results had been mistakenly released and processed into raw intact and non-intact beef products.

The raw beef items were produced and packaged on Aug. 21, 2019. The products subject to recall are:

Bulk pack combo bins containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 85 BONELESS BEEF CHUCKS” with LOT NO.110 and BIN No. 85 and BIN No. 86.

Bulk pack combo bins containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 90 BONELESS BEEF” with LOT NO. 110 and BIN No. 81, BIN No. 82 and BIN No. 83.

Bulk pack combo bins containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 85 BONELESS BEEF” with LOT NO. 25-110 and BIN No. 84 and LOT NO 110 and BIN No. 88.

Cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 8/10 #1” with codes BT190821-1178, BT190821-1185, BT190821-1188, BT190821-1190, and BT190821-1194.

66.2-lb. case containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 10 UP #1” with code BT190821-1186.

Bulk pack combo bin containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 90 BONELESS BEEF SIRLOINS” with LOT NO. 24-110 and BIN No. 80.

Cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS TERDERLOIN 4 UP” with codes BT190821-1160, BT190821-1161, BT190821-1162, BT190821-1163, BT190821-1167, BT190821-1168, BT190821-1169, and BT190821-1170.

Cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 10 UP” with codes BT190821-1187 and BT190821-1192.

Cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS TENDERLOIN 3/4” with codes BT190821-1155, BT190821-1157, BT190821-1171, BT190821-1200, BT190821-1201, BT190821-1202, BT190821-1203, BT190821-1204, and BT190821-1205.

50-lb. cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS DESC: BEEF FOR FURTHER PROCESSING 75/25” with lot code 08347412719.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34741” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to federal establishments in California and Oregon.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness from consuming these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a medical provider.

FSIS said it is concerned that some of this beef may be stored in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Anyone who purchased these products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Kari Godbey Houchens, Regulatory Manager, American Beef Packers, Inc. at (909) 628-4888 ext. 123.