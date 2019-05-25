Burger King offering to pay random customers’ student loans

Burger King launched a promotion Thursday offering to pay off their customers’ student loans.

The company announced on their Facebook, with a video, that they will be paying off random customers’ student loans who make a purchase with the Burger King app.

Winners will be chosen randomly when they order using the restaurant’s app and enter your monthly student loan payment amount.

The company says they will be paying off up to $250,000 of student loans. They will be giving away one $100,000 grand prize and 300 additional prizes worth $500 each.

Participants can only enter once and the sweepstakes ends on June 6.