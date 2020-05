BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Bullard community is celebrating some welcome good news.

Anthony, a Bullard High School student badly injured in a car crash that killed fellow student Emma Sikes, is out of ICU and able to walk.

Anthony is a member of the school band, and fellow band members showed their support and affection for him in a celebration in the hospital parking lot with signs and balloons expressing their happiness at his improvement.