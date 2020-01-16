Bullard softball field to be named after Coach Dobrinski

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Bullard ISD Board of Trustees approved naming the high school softball field after Megan Dobrinski, a beloved coach who lost her battle with cancer in 2019.

Megan Dobrinski coached softball for Bullard and was diagnosed with cancer in May 2019. She passed away on August 14, leaving behind a husband and two children.

A balloon release was held on the softball field shortly after her passing to honor her memory.

“That she knows we love her and that each girl, does a special prayer for her as we release these balloons,” says Terri Grossman, a parent who helped organize the balloon release.

Nicknamed “Smiley” Coach Dobrinski left a lasting impact on and off the field. Through community support, one student started a petition to get the softball field named after her.

At Tuesday night’s board meeting, members approved the name change allowing her legacy to live on.

“Coach D has done so much for not only me but everybody in this community, and the whole community just wanted to honor her,” says one of Coach Dobrinski’s players, Jolee Dixon.