Bullard softball field officially named after late coach, Megan Dobrinski

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD held a ceremony on Tuesday evening to name the high school softball field after Megan Dobrinski, a beloved coach who lost her battle to cancer in 2019.

Megan Dobrinski coached softball for Bullard and was diagnosed with cancer in May 2019. She passed away on August 14, leaving behind a husband and two children.

Nicknamed “Smiley” Coach Dobrinski left a lasting impact on and off the field. Through community support, one student started a petition to get the softball field named after her.

During January’s school board meeting, members approved the name change allowing her legacy to live on.

The field was officially dedicated to her at Monday night’s varsity night’s softball game and will forever be called ‘Dobrinski Field.’





“Coach D has done so much for not only me but everybody in this community, and the whole community just wanted to honor her,” says one of Coach Dobrinski’s players, Jolee Dixon.

KETK’s Kaci Koviak paid a heartfelt tribute to her friend shortly after her passing. Watch below: