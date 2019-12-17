Bullard holds groundbreaking for new residential, commercial development

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) The City of Bullard is growing and officials say they’ve seen the need for more housing options for their residents.

“Bullard grew 110% in the last census from 2000 to 2010, and we’re on track to do the same thing again this year in 2020 census. we’re fast growing. we’re growing about 10% in taxable values each year.” PAM FREDERICK, MAYOR of BULLARD

Tuesday afternoon, the city, along with the developers held a groundbreaking for the newest development.

It will be named Residence Papillon, which is French for butterfly, and located in the 400 block of South Doctor M Roper Parkway, just passed Farm-to-Market Road 344.

Located on almost 35 acres of land, there will be almost 300 units and a little more than five acres of commercial space, centered at the road front of the property.

Officials anticipate the entire project to take about 10 years.

The primary goal of Papillon is to develop a unique residential community that provides a sense of place in an environment the promotes outdoor spaces.

The development is intended to provide vast amounts of common areas and green space with larger, resort style common areas.