Bullard baseball association raffling football signed by Patrick Mahomes

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Bullard Baseball and Softball Association is hosting a unique raffle ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

The organization got their hands on a football signed by the man himself, Patrick Mahomes, leaving his signature for everyone to see.

And you have your chance of winning it through a raffle.

The association will be giving the football to one lucky winner, and the funds raised through the raffle will go toward its program.

cory zahirniak, organizer:

“That’s just one way for us to kind of help boost our revenue as far as being to do things,” said Cory Zahirniak, event organizer, “and it can’t be a better way than Patrick Mahomes. I mean, the guy’s 10 miles down the road, grew up in Whitehouse, and not only that, he is a super player, the best quarterback in the league. But more importantly, he is a great role model to the youth with good Christian values, and we like to support guys like that.”

Raffle tickets are $% per ticket or $20 for 5. And who knows how much that ball will end up being worth.

The raffle will be drawn on February 20.