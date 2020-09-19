Brownsboro high school reports of possible gas leak at homecoming football game

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Brownsboro ISD reported a possible gas leak at their homecoming football game on Friday night.

The leak was investigated by the fire department and district officials, however, they didn’t find any leaks and gave clearance.

However, following the half time performance, some of the band and drill team students began showing signs of not feeling well.

Brownsboro worked with medical professionals to treat their students and had the remaining band and drill team students released.

Brownsboro ISD released a following statement on Saturday thanking the community and said that all the students that were transported on Friday night for evaluation have been cleared and released.

The cause of the possible gas leak is unknown and under investigation.