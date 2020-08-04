Brookshire’s extends discounts for senior citizens, first responders

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Grocery Co. is extending its discount programs through September 8 for senior citizens and critical and emergency service providers.

The discounts apply in all four of the chain’s banners – Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s.

BGC has offered both discount programs since March, when the effects of COVID-19 were first being felt in Texas.

The 5% daily discount is available upon request to customers age 60 or older with valid ID and to emergency service providers (EMS, fire department and law enforcement officers), hospital personnel, and active-duty military (including National Guard and Military Reserve).

To receive the discount at checkout, critical and emergency service providers must present active first responder, hospital or military identification or name badge.

The store brand discount applies to Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and Spring Market branded products, along with Goldenbrook, Pure Harmony, Top Care, Simply Done, Paws, Tippy Toes, Full Circle, CharKing, Wide Awake Coffee Co., Over the Top, That’s Smart and Culinary Tours. Some exclusions apply and may not be combined with other discount offers.

BGC is also still strongly encouraging that the first two hours of operations be reserved as a dedicated time for senior citizens and critical and emergency service providers. The company is asking for the community’s help in honoring this practice allowing any senior customers to move to the front of the check-out line throughout the day.

Having safety as its top priority, BGC continues to uphold its stringent guidelines, policies and

procedures, which are constantly being updated to comply with the CDC’s most recent guidelines.

“BGC is committed to doing our part to lessen the impact and spread of COVID-19,” said Brad

Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “As long as this pandemic continues to affect our customers and neighbors, BGC is here for them and implementing precautions and practices to help keep everyone safe. We will continue to give back to our customers and communities while making safety our top priority in our stores.”