Brookshire Grocery Company offering free COVID-19 testing in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Grocery Co. is partnering with eTrueNorth to offer free COVID-19 testing.

The mobile testing unit is open 9 a.m.-noon every Monday and Wednesday at the BGC Culinary Center at 200 Rice Road, Tyler, Texas.

Testing is by appointment only.

Individuals can register for their free test at DoINeedaCovid19test.com to receive an appointment.

This program is part of a public-private partnership, with eTrueNorth is working with Department of Health and Human Services, state and local officials, as well as pharmacy and lab partners to open testing sites.

Testing follows Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to determine eligibility.