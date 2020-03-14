Brookshire Grocery Company modifies store hours to sanitize, restock shelves

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire’s Grocery Company released a statement saying that store hours would be modified in the coming weeks.
Starting Saturday, all Brookshire locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
The company says this allows partners to continue preventive sanitation and restock shelves.
In order to better serve our guests, Brookshire Grocery Company family of stores will be temporarily modifying store hours effective today, Saturday March 14th to allow our partners to continue preventive sanitation and restock shelves. Our temporary hours will be 7am-9pm, and we will work to return to normal business hours as soon as possible. As friends and neighbors let’s continue to come together to support one another and be kind.Brookshire’s Grocery Company