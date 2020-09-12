Brookshire Grocery Co. extends hourly appreciation pay for retail and logistics employee-partners

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Grocery Company has extended their Appreciation Pay to November 6th.

The Appreciation Pay is an extension of the pay increase ($1 an hour extra) that started March 24th for its more than 14,000 retail and logistics employee-partners.

“Our employee-partners’ service through this pandemic has been and continues to be heroic and inspiring. As other companies pull back on compensation for their workers, we are continuing to invest in our greatest assets – our partners. I am so proud to be able to give this Appreciation Pay as a tangible offering of our sincere gratitude for everything they are doing. I am so honored to be part of such an incredible team who upholds such high standards for service and safety.” Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer of Brookshire Grocery Co

The increased pay is in addition to the more than $21 million BGC has invested in its employee-partners through bonus checks, gift cards, retail incentives, an extra employee discount, onsite meals and a compensation plan for those directly affected by COVID-19.

Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs more than 15,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.