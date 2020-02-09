Brook Hill celebrates upgraded baseball field

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Brook Hill School in Bullard celebrated a welcome upgrade to its baseball field today.

With past baseball players and community leaders present, school officials cut the ribbon on the field, which features brand new turf made possible by a donor.

The celebration included hot dogs, a staple for any baseball-related event, as well as balloons, body art, and a bounce house for the kids.

Wally dawkins, bh athletic director

“This is just a huge event for us,” said athletic director Wally Dawkins. “We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time. We’re really glad it’s here.”

Rod fletcher, head of bh school

“Baseball is already America’s game,” said Rod Fletcher, head of the school. “We have a great tradition out here of state championships, and a lot of good athlete have come through.”

The school hopes the improved field will allow it to host big tournaments and championship games, which should also be a boost to the local economy.