Brides call on florists to incorporate cannabis into wedding bouquets

MESA, Arizona (KPNX) Marijuana matrimony is filling the air as more couples call on florists to incorporate cannabis into their wedding arrangements.

It’s happening in Arizona and the growing trend is taking “weed-ings” to a higher level.

“I love adding cannabis and hemp to my bouquets,” said florist Jamie McCormick.

The California florist says smokin’ wedding trends are all the craze.

“You have brides that want sunflowers and succulents and then you have brides who want fresh white Sahara desert roses.”

No matter what your preference, you can say “I do” with your best bud, with customized cannabis arrangements – and no they don’t charge by the ounce.

“The base on my bouquets is usually about $175 and that’s not including cannabis, so the cannabis is usually about $60 dollars a stem, so it goes up from there,” said McCormick.

The pros at Greenpharms Dispensary in Mesa partner with the Flower Daddy to make sure customers have a medical marijuana card and don’t go over their 2.5 ounce legal limit.

“Here it gets a little tougher because it is medicinal, where in California it is a little stricter as well because it’s patient to patient, but Green Pharms delivers.”

He adds, the best part about the bouquets, they’re not just for walking down the aisle.

“You can put it in a really dry environment and then within like a couple weeks you can smoke it yourself and trim it,” said McCormick.

Talk about the “honeymoon blaze”.