BREAKING: Suspect and 9 dead, 26 injured in mass Ohio shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ten people are dead, including a suspect, in a mass shooting in the Oregon District in downtown Dayton early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 400 block of East Fifth St. 26 people were injured and taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

Police believe there was only one shooter, and have not yet identified the suspect or a motive. The suspect used a .223 caliber rifle and fired multiple rounds.

“Fortunately, we had multiple officers in the immediate vicinity when the incident started. There was a very short timeline of violence. For that, we are very fortunate,” Carper said.

Police are still working to identify the suspect and do not have any information about a possible motive.

President Trump tweeted Sunday morning about the shootings in both Dayton and El Paso, Texas.

The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

Gov. Mike DeWine issued the following statement about the mass shooting just before 7 a.m. on Sunday.

“Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton. We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families. I have spoken with Mayor Nan Whaley and offered any assistance on behalf of the state. I have been briefed by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has offered assistance to local law enforcement as they investigate this heinous act. I commend Dayton Police and other first responders for their bravery and quick response to save lives and bring an end to this tragedy.” GOV. MIKE DEWINE

“I have ordered that flags in Ohio remain at half-mast in honor and memory of the victims who lost their lives this morning.”