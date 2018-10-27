BREAKING: Several law enforcement officers arrest suspect at Longview hotel

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LONGVIEW NEWS JOURNAL (KETK) - Longview and Kilgore police officers, as well as members of the Gregg County Sheriff's Office and the multi-agency SWAT team, have arrested a suspect who barricaded himself into a room at Homewood Suites on Spur 63 in Longview.

Longview police Lt. Shane McCarter confirmed at about 12:30 p.m. that a person was arrested but did not provide more details.

