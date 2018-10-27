BREAKING: Several law enforcement officers arrest suspect at Longview hotel
LONGVIEW NEWS JOURNAL (KETK) - Longview and Kilgore police officers, as well as members of the Gregg County Sheriff's Office and the multi-agency SWAT team, have arrested a suspect who barricaded himself into a room at Homewood Suites on Spur 63 in Longview.
Longview police Lt. Shane McCarter confirmed at about 12:30 p.m. that a person was arrested but did not provide more details.
We will update this story as it develops.
