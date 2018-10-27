BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

BREAKING: Multiple fatalities at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's synagogue

Top Stories

BREAKING: Several law enforcement officers arrest suspect at Longview hotel

By:

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 12:56 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 12:56 PM CDT

LONGVIEW NEWS JOURNAL (KETK) - Longview and Kilgore police officers, as well as members of the Gregg County Sheriff's Office and the multi-agency SWAT team, have arrested a suspect who barricaded himself into a room at Homewood Suites on Spur 63 in Longview.

Longview police Lt. Shane McCarter confirmed at about 12:30 p.m. that a person was arrested but did not provide more details.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App