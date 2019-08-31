POLICE: 21 injured, 5 killed including suspect in Odessa-Midland shooting

UPDATE (5:47 P.M.) – Midland police have confirmed on MPD Facebook page. that the shooter, a white male in his 30’s, has been shot and killed at the Cinergy movie complex in Odessa.

Five people have been confirmed dead, 21 confirmed injured, according to the press conference by Odessa Police.

“The shooter was pulled over on the interstate by a G.P.S. officer. That’s when he shot the officer and then took off and started shooting randomly, and then everything happened,” said Jerry Morales, Midland Mayor.

After the suspect drove off, he hijacked a mail truck leading police to believe there were two suspects, according to Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerk.

The suspect was later located a the Cinergy movie theater where the suspect and officers exchanged fire leading to the death of the suspect.

Gerk said that three law enforcement officers were injured: one from the Department of Public Safety, one officer from the Midland Police Department and one officer from Odessa Police Department.

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that he will be traveling to Odessa on Sunday.

“The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa,” Abbott said. “I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”

ORIGINAL ——

ODESSA, Texas (KETK) – The Odessa and Midland police departments are warning residents of an active shooter around 4 p.m. Saturday, possibly two, in the two cities.

Police are reporting two vehicles – one a hijacked U.S. mail truck and the second a gold/white Toyota pickup.

CNN is reporting at least 10 and as many as 20 injured, with one person confirmed dead.

The Austin American-Statesman is reporting that as many as 20 people have been injured in Odessa, including a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.

According to an OPD Facebook post, “A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims.”

The post says the suspect hijacked a mail truck and urges residents to stay off the streets.