PLANTATION, Florida (WTVJ) - Several law enforcement officials confirm the name: Cesar Sayoc, Jr.

He has a prior record of arrest, a Florida resident who used to live in New York.

DNA evidence played a role in the investigation.

Police have confiscated a van in connection with the arrest.

