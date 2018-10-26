BREAKING NEWS

Top Stories

Name of suspect confirmed by NBC News

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 11:05 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2018 11:29 AM CDT

Name of suspect confirmed by NBC News

PLANTATION, Florida (WTVJ) - Several law enforcement officials confirm the name: Cesar Sayoc, Jr.

He has a prior record of arrest, a Florida resident who used to live in New York.

DNA evidence played a role in the investigation.

Police have confiscated a van in connection with the arrest.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App