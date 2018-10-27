Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pittsburgh synagogue

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - A suspect was in custody on Saturday morning after a fatal shooting with multiple casualties near the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where Sabbath services were taking place, according to local officials.

At least 12 people were injured, three of whom appeared to be law enforcement and at least eight of which were fatalities, according to preliminary information from multiple senior law enforcement officials.

Congregants say that a celebration, known as a bris, was taking place in the synagogue Saturday morning.

President Trump tweeted about the shooting on Saturday, saying that he was keeping an eye on the unfolding events in Squirrel Hill.

Events in Pittsburgh are far more devastating than originally thought. Spoke with Mayor and Governor to inform them that the Federal Government has been, and will be, with them all the way. I will speak to the media shortly and make further statement at Future Farmers of America. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted that Pennsylvania State Police were also assisting with the shooting.

Saturday mornings are when Shabbat is observed in the Jewish faith and is typically a busy time at synagogues.

Squirrel Hill is considered a historic Jewish enclave and center for Jewish life in Pittsburgh, and it is considered home to more than a quarter of Jewish households in the Pittsburgh-area, according to a Brandeis University study of the Greater Pittsburgh Jewish community. More than 80 percent of Squirrel Hill residents said they had some concern or were very concerned about the rise of anti-Semitism. Many also reported incidents of anti-Semitic experiences in the past year, from insults and stereotypes to physical threats or attacks, according to the study.

