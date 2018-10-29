BREAKING: Lufkin Middle School Principal placed on leave after controversial Facebook comment

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) - Lufkin 8th Grade Principal William Dugat has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly leaving a controversial Facebook comment. It was on a post featuring a local woman in a photo with Congressman Beto O'Rourke after his visit to Lufkin Thursday.

The comment read: "... I worry about the USA looking like Mexico and South America with so many illegal aliens being welcomed to our country. Guess we are doomed to have a dirty country either way."

