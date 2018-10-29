Top Stories

BREAKING: Lufkin Middle School Principal placed on leave after controversial Facebook comment

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 08:34 PM CDT

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) - Lufkin 8th Grade Principal William Dugat has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly leaving a controversial Facebook comment. It was on a post featuring a local woman in a photo with Congressman Beto O'Rourke after his visit to Lufkin Thursday. 

The comment read: "... I worry about the USA looking like Mexico and South America with so many illegal aliens being welcomed to our country. Guess we are doomed to have a dirty country either way."

