Head-on collision in Livingston leads to 1 fatality

Polk County (KETK) - A two vehicle fatality crash was reported Saturday night on US 190, two miles west of Livingston by Polk County officials.

The preliminary reports indicate that at 10:15 p.m., a Ford passenger card was heading west on US 190 when the driver entered the center of the roadway and struck a Jeep SUV head-on.

The driver of the Ford is identified as Rebecca Medina, 19, of Madisonville. Medina was transported to a Conroe hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep is identified as Joseph Johnson, 55, of Livingston. Johnson was transported to a Conroe hospital for treatment.

The passenger in Johnson's vehicle, Tammy Johnson, 55, was transported to a near-by hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation by the Texas DPS.