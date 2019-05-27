Top Stories

Head-on collision in Livingston leads to 1 fatality

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 10:22 PM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 06:55 AM CDT

Polk County (KETK) - A two vehicle fatality crash was reported Saturday night on US 190, two miles west of Livingston by Polk County officials.

The preliminary reports indicate that at 10:15 p.m., a Ford passenger card was heading west on US 190 when the driver entered the center of the roadway and struck a Jeep SUV head-on.

The driver of the Ford is identified as Rebecca Medina, 19, of Madisonville. Medina was transported to a Conroe hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep is identified as Joseph Johnson, 55, of Livingston. Johnson was transported to a Conroe hospital for treatment.

The passenger in Johnson's vehicle, Tammy Johnson, 55, was transported to a near-by hospital for treatment. 

The crash is under investigation by the Texas DPS.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Big Race INDY

header image

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News