Dec 29, 2018

Updated: Dec 29, 2018 07:46 PM CST

Nacogdoches, TX (KETK) - Dr. Baker Patillo, former President of Stephen F. Austin University, died on Sunday. News was sent in an email from Acting President Dr. Steve Westbrook. He was 75.

Patillo had been president since 2006 until he retired earlier this December due to health concerns. He worked at the university for 52 years.

He began in 1962 as the Assistant Director of financial aid, and was promoted as the Director four years later.

He was then a Vice President at the university for nearly 30 years until he was named President in 2006. 

Patillo earned a B.S. and Masters of Education from SFA in the early 60s. He then earned a Ph.D. in 1971 from Texas A&M. 

Patillo was a member on the NCAA Division I Board of Directors and was also a former chairman of the Southland Conference. 

