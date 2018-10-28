BREAKING: Child lifeflighted to hospital after ATV accident

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) - A child has been flown to the hospital after an ATV accident in Mineola around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The child's injuries are unknown.

The accident occurred around the 900 block of University Dr. in Mineola, according to Mineola Fire Department Public Information Officer Steve Finley.

Details are continuing to come in and KETK will update this developing story.