BREAKING: Child lifeflighted to hospital after ATV accident
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) - A child has been flown to the hospital after an ATV accident in Mineola around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The child's injuries are unknown.
The accident occurred around the 900 block of University Dr. in Mineola, according to Mineola Fire Department Public Information Officer Steve Finley.
Details are continuing to come in and KETK will update this developing story.
