BREAKING: 18 dead, 1 in custody from El Paso Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KETK) – 18 fatalities are reported and one in custody after an active shooting situation at an El Paso Walmart Saturday morning, according to an officer on scene.

Our sister station has confirmed through law enforcement that the photo below is the shooter that entered Walmart at Cielo Vista Saturday morning around 10:00 a.m.

Presser from Sgt. Gomez.

A spokesperson from Del Sol hospital confirms they received 11 victims ranging in age from 35-years-old to 82-years-old. Two of those patients are in stable condition and nine are in critical condition.

GRAPHIC: People take cover as the shooting takes place.

Walmart issued a statement about the shooting on Twitter.

We're in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located. We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate. — Walmart (@Walmart) August 3, 2019

President Donald Trump released a statement on Twitter Saturday afternoon pledging his support.

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

Governor Abbott issued a statement calling the shooting “a heinous and senseless act of violence.”

Statement on shooting in El Paso: pic.twitter.com/hsCXYGNLGg — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) August 3, 2019

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, pledged full support of his office to federal, state, and local law enforcement.

As tragic news is reported from El Paso, please know that my office will give full support to federal, state, and local law enforcement who are on the scene. Our deepest sympathies and prayers extend to all who have been impacted by this tragedy. — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) August 3, 2019

Senator John Cornyn gave thanks to the brave officers and first responders in El Paso.

Our hearts go out to the families of those killed and injured in El Paso today. We stand with all El Pasoans in the face of this senseless violence, and thank the brave @eppolice officers & first responders. I stand ready to help @ElPasoTXGov and @Mayor_Margo any way I can. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 3, 2019

Senator Ted Cruz said he and his wife Heidi are praying for everyone in El Paso.

Heidi & I are praying for everyone in El Paso.



As events continue to unfold, please heed any warnings from local authorities and law enforcement and stay safe. #Pray4ElPaso https://t.co/eAajCMhods via @elpasotimes — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) August 3, 2019

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic presidential candidate and El Paso native, learned of the shooting while at a presidential forum in Las Vegas.

O’Rourke, who represented El Paso in Congress for six years, choked up as he spoke to the press.

“I am incredibly saddened,” O’Rourke said. “It is very hard to think about this.”

“But I’ll tell you,” he continued, “El Paso is the strongest place in the world. This community’s going to come together.”

He said there was “a lot of injury, a lot of suffering in El Paso right now,” and asked “for everyone’s strength for El Paso right now, everyone’s resolve to make sure that this does not continue to happen in this country.”

ORIGINAL STORY

An active shooter situation has been reported inside a Walmart in the Cielo Vista Mall.

The complex is near Interstate 10 on El Paso’s East side. Officials are advising people to stay away from the area.

Scene is still Active Avoid the area from Airway to Hawkins North of I-10. Active Shooter. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

The FBA and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene to assist the El Paso Police Department.

Several businesses are on lockdown.