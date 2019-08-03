BREAKING: 18 dead, 1 in custody from El Paso Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KETK) – 18 fatalities are reported and one in custody after an active shooting situation at an El Paso Walmart Saturday morning, according to an officer on scene.
Our sister station has confirmed through law enforcement that the photo below is the shooter that entered Walmart at Cielo Vista Saturday morning around 10:00 a.m.
A spokesperson from Del Sol hospital confirms they received 11 victims ranging in age from 35-years-old to 82-years-old. Two of those patients are in stable condition and nine are in critical condition.
Walmart issued a statement about the shooting on Twitter.
President Donald Trump released a statement on Twitter Saturday afternoon pledging his support.
Governor Abbott issued a statement calling the shooting “a heinous and senseless act of violence.”
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, pledged full support of his office to federal, state, and local law enforcement.
Senator John Cornyn gave thanks to the brave officers and first responders in El Paso.
Senator Ted Cruz said he and his wife Heidi are praying for everyone in El Paso.
Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic presidential candidate and El Paso native, learned of the shooting while at a presidential forum in Las Vegas.
O’Rourke, who represented El Paso in Congress for six years, choked up as he spoke to the press.
“I am incredibly saddened,” O’Rourke said. “It is very hard to think about this.”
“But I’ll tell you,” he continued, “El Paso is the strongest place in the world. This community’s going to come together.”
He said there was “a lot of injury, a lot of suffering in El Paso right now,” and asked “for everyone’s strength for El Paso right now, everyone’s resolve to make sure that this does not continue to happen in this country.”
An active shooter situation has been reported inside a Walmart in the Cielo Vista Mall.
The complex is near Interstate 10 on El Paso’s East side. Officials are advising people to stay away from the area.
The FBA and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene to assist the El Paso Police Department.
Several businesses are on lockdown.