Brazos County investigating after Texas A&M student exposed to possible case of coronavirus

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KWKT/KAGS) – The Brazos County Health District announced Thursday it is investigating a possible case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

The patient, a Texas A&M student, recently traveled from Wuhan, China, which is where the illness has killed at least 17 people and forced a shutdown of the entire city.

The student went to the emergency room Wednesday night for treatment of an upper respiratory illness, according to Dr. Eric Wilke, who is with the Brazos County Health Authority. The student said they had been sick but was feeling better and just wanted to be checked out, especially since they had just come from traveling abroad.

Dr. Wilke said it takes 24 hours to confirm the diagnosis after testing and the Brazos County Health District will release the results of the testing when it comes in. They said the patient is currently at their home and continuing to recover.

“Coronavirus is actually a group of viruses, a group of different viruses that can cause many different types of illnesses from the common cold to more complex illnesses such as SARS that occurred a few years ago,” said CHI St. Joseph Health Chief Medical Officer Kia Parsi.

On Wednesday, FOX44’s Emily Kaye spoke to the McLennan County Health District about the risks the coronavirus represents to Central Texas.

The general public is encouraged to practice these preventive actions:

• Everyone 6 months and older is encouraged to get a flu shot.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.