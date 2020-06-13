BRAVEST OF THE BRAVE: Trump says West Point graduates serve ‘one great American nation’

WEST POINT, New York (NBC) – President Trump touched down in Marine One on the grounds of West Point Saturday morning to deliver the commencement speech to graduating cadets.

In the age of social distancing, gone were the stands full of parents, friends and loved ones that normally characterize a graduation from one of the nation’s military academies.

Instead, cadets sat in chairs spaced six feet apart, while families watched their cadets from home via a live stream of the ceremony, which was moved from the on-campus football stadium to the expansive, open parade field.

Instead of shaking hands with the president, graduates stepped on a platform before the main stage to salute.

West Point had sent its cadets home at spring break due to the pandemic. The academy is about 50 miles outside New York City, which became the epicenter of the outbreak in this country.

The decision to hold an in-person graduation ceremony with the president sparked health and logistical concerns as more the cadets in the 2020 class had to travel from all over the country back to West Point.

The Army Times reported on June 3 that more than 15 members of the graduating class tested positive for COVID-19 after their return to West Point. Cadets were divided into cohorts and ordered to self-isolate prior to the commencement ceremony.

The president addressed the pandemic in his remarks, expanding his focus briefly to all members of America’s military forces, including active duty, reserve and the National Guard, to thank them for their service particularly in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We will vanquish the virus. We will extinguish this plague,” he said.

“I also want to thank the men and women of our National Guard who respond with precision to so many recent challenges from hurricanes and natural disasters to ensuring peace, safety, and the constitutional rule of law on our streets. We thank every citizen who wears a uniform in selfless service to our nation.”

The president’s speech to the 1,100 graduates centered on unity, diversity, and “proudly serving one American nation.”

He paid homage to the storied history of West Point, which since its founding in 1802 has provided many of this nation’s most notable military leaders, including Ulysses S. Grant, George Patton, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Omar Bradley. The academy also educated Apollo 11 astronauts Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins.

“Few words in the English language and in history have commanded as much awe and admiration as ‘West Point,'” Trump said. “This premier military academy produces the best of the best, the strongest of the strong, and the bravest of the brave. West Point is a universal symbol of American gallantry, loyalty, devotion, discipline, and great skill.”

Members of the National Guard have been an integral part of states’ responses to the pandemic, operating mobile testing sites, manning food distribution points, helping to set up temporary hospitals, and providing other services as needed in areas hard hit by the virus.

Turning his attention back to the cadets before him, he focused on their diversity of origin and unity of purpose.

“The members of this class have come from every state in our union,” he said. “You have come from the farms and the cities, from states big and small, and from every race, religion, color, and creed. But when you entered these grounds, you became part of one team, one family proudly serving one great American nation.”

Service academy cadets graduate with a requirement to serve their country as uniformed officers in the military, and Trump said those beginning their military careers in 2020 do so at “a crucial point in history.”

He promised cadets that his administration is “ending the era of endless wars” and replacing it with “a renewed, clear-eyed focus on defending America’s vital interests.”

Trump said, his administration is “restoring the fundamental principles” that “the job of the American soldier is not to rebuild foreign nations, but defend and defend strongly our nation from foreign enemies.”

“It is not the duty of U.S. troops to solve ancient conflicts in faraway lands that many people have never even heard of,” he told the cadets. “We are not the policeman of the world. But let our enemies be on notice, if our people are threatened, we will never, ever hesitate to act. And when we fight, from now on, we will only fight to win.”

Trump’s visit to West Point comes amid fiery public debate over the president’s threat to use American troops on U.S. soil to tamp down continued Black Lives Matter protests, which reignited after a white Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, an African-American man on May 25.

The issue is so divisive that more than 500 West Point alumni signed an open letter to the cadets of 2020, reminding them of their obligation to avoid partisan politics as they head off into their careers of military leadership.