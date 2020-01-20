Bowie County warns Homestead residents about tax exemption scam

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – The Bowie County Appraisal District is warning Homestead residents about a tax exemption scam.

Homestead residents are receiving letters from companies stating that they “qualify” for a tax exemption.

These companies are requesting each taxpayer to complete an application and mail in $50.

The Bowie County Appraisal District encourages residents to visit the clerk first to see if they even qualify for an exemption.

“What they don’t tell you is you may already have a Homestead exemption and be doing it just to send in fifty dollars. There’s no reason for these companies to send these things out except for the fact that they want to make some money.”

If you receive one and have questions or concerns call the Bowie County Appraisal District at (903)- 793-8936.