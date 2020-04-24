Bowie County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death; Cass County reports 1 new case

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Bowie County Emergency Operations Center is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.
That brings that county’s numbers to 93 cases, with 40 of those recovered. The county has suffered seven deaths.
Cass County is reporting one new case, bringing its total to 16 cases with seven recovered.
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is 903-255-5560.
County officials remind residents that the following local restrictions are still in place:
- Bowie County Shelter-in-Place Order effective until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020
- City of Texarkana, Texas Curfew in place until further notice beginning at 10:00 p.m. and lasting until 6:00 a.m.
- Cass County Stay-at-Home Order effective until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020
- Various statewide restrictions issued by Governor Greg Abbott