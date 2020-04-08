Bowie County leads East Texas in COVID-19 deaths after reporting 4 new ones

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell reported three additional cases and four more deaths on Wednesday, April 8.

The first death in Bowie County was reported on March 30, which was the third in East Texas.

Now the total number of cases in Bowie County is 35 with 5 total deaths.

Judge Howell also issued other restrictions found below:

Places of worship can be considered essential Must follow CDC guidelines No more than 10 people No gathering in parking lots even in cars

Judge says EVERYONE needs to wear a mask in public

Four employees at the Bowie County Jail also tested positive and one pod of inmates has been isolated as a precaution after coming in contact with a positive employee.

East Texas now has 304 cases with 13 deaths total.

