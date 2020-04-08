Bowie County leads East Texas in COVID-19 deaths after reporting 4 new ones

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell reported three additional cases and four more deaths on Wednesday, April 8.
The first death in Bowie County was reported on March 30, which was the third in East Texas.
Now the total number of cases in Bowie County is 35 with 5 total deaths.
Judge Howell also issued other restrictions found below:
- Places of worship can be considered essential
- Must follow CDC guidelines
- No more than 10 people
- No gathering in parking lots even in cars
- Judge says EVERYONE needs to wear a mask in public
Four employees at the Bowie County Jail also tested positive and one pod of inmates has been isolated as a precaution after coming in contact with a positive employee.
East Texas now has 304 cases with 13 deaths total.
A breakdown of East Texas coverage can be found on our live blog HERE.
- Smith County – 82, 2 deaths
- Bowie County –35, 5 death
- Gregg County – 32
- Nacogdoches County – 25, 2 deaths
- Angelina County – 15
- Rusk County – 14
- Harrison County – 12, 1 death
- Shelby County – 17
- Polk County – 8
- Cherokee County – 7
- Van Zandt County – 7, 1 death
- Upshur County – 6
- Cass County – 5
- Panola County – 7, 1 death
- San Augustine County – 4, 1 death
- Henderson County – 6
- Hopkins County – 4
- Wood County – 4
- Anderson County – 2
- Camp County – 3
- Titus County – 4
- Franklin County – 1
- Morris County – 1
- Trinity County – 2
- Rains – 1