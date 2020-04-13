Bowie Co. adds 10 coronavirus cases; Smith, Wood, Cass add new ones as well

EAST TEXAS (KETK) The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise by the day in East Texas.

Bowie County jumped from 41 to 51 cases on Monday. Wood County added an additional case, along with Cass County.

Bowie County has consistently been one of the East Texas counties with the most cases, along with Smith.

According to the daily update by NET Health, Smith County now stands at 101 positive cases. Currently, 23 of them have recovered, leaving 76 active ones.

The death toll for East Texas stands at 16, the newest reported in Harrison County Monday.

Here is a look at the breakdown of cases across East Texas: