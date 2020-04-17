Bowie, Cass Counties report new cases of COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Bowie County Emergency Operations Center is reporting six new COVID-19 cases in Bowie County and five new cases in Cass County.

Bowie County now has 76 cases with five related deaths. Cass has 13 cases.

The breakdown for the Bowie County cases is:

20-29 years -10

30-39 years – 15

40-49 years – 18

50-59 years – 14

60-69 years – 10

70-79 years – 9

The breakdown between genders is even, with 38 males and 38 females infected.

There is no information reported on the number of recovered cases or hospitalizations.

The EOC also is prividing information on COVID-19 related issues for residents of Bowie and Cass Counties, including:

The Salvation Army has recently received many requests for food. To answer this call, the Salvation Army has opened a “Neighbor to Neighbor” drive thru donation intake / distribution center. This center opened today and will stay open as long as there is community support and a strong need. The center is located at the Family Store at 420 Walton Dr. Texarkana, Texas. Please note: The store will NOT be open for business. Those who are in need of food should call 870-774-2701. Some contact information will be required for participation, and a day/time to pick up food will be assigned.

It is important during this time to remember the need for blood is not diminished. Please continue to donate blood during this crisis, as accidents and emergencies are still happening, and the need for blood is still present. LifeShare Blood Center is relying on donors to visit its network of donor centers across Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas. Each donor center is operating on extended hours due to the COVID-19 crisis. To schedule a donation, call 903-794-3173.

There are several local resources for those in need of food. A list of those resources can be found at Harvest Regional Foodbank.

Cass County asks individuals who have tested positive, or their healthcare providers, to report positive cases to the Emergency Management Coordinator at 903-796-7973.

This outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) can be stressful. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, reach out. You can visit the CDC Stress & Coping page for more information, or call the Disaster Distress at 1-800-985-5990, or text TalkWithUs to 66746.