NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KETK) – Two zebras that escaped a ranch outside of New Braunfels earlier this week have been found dead, according to our sister station NBC5.

NBPD is currently assisting Animal Control in corralling a zebra that somehow got loose this afternoon and has been making its way across the city. The zebra is currently in the area of N. Grape Ave. pic.twitter.com/dWnizDje3b — New Braunfels Police (@NBPDTX) August 7, 2019

One of the zebras had its capture on camera where it was tranquilized in a neighborhood. However, police later announced that it had died.

Authorities learned that the zebra had swum across the Guadalupe River to get into the residential area.

The second zebra was later found on the property, but outside of its pen. It also had died.