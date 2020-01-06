Borden Dairy Co files for bankruptcy

(Newsource) – One of America’s oldest and largest dairy companies became the second major milk producer to file for bankruptcy in the last two months.

Borden Dairy Co. said it cannot afford its debt load and its pension obligations.

The company said it also has been hurt by a drop in overall us milk consumption since 2015.

Borden noted that more than 2,700 family dairy farms went out of business last year, and 94,000 have stopped producing milk since 1992.

Dean Foods, America’s largest milk producer, filed for bankruptcy November 12.

Borden has 3,300 employees – it’s unclear whether the company intends to stay in business long term or liquidate.

According to its bankruptcy filing–from January 2019 through December 7, Borden reported a net loss of 42.4 million dollars.