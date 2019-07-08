1  of  2
Boil water advisory issued for East Texas residents

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – Some residents in Cass County are under a boil water advisory.

The Eastern Cass Water Supply Corporation issued the advisory Sunday evening following a water main break.

Water customers affected by this break are located FM 125 & South end Hwy 43.

Multiple county roads that branch off of FM 125 and Hwy 43 are affected. These County Roads are 1785, 1786, 1887, 1888, 1890, 4342, 4346, 4348, 4349, and 4448.

Residents should boil their water for two minutes before using. Eastern Cass Water Supply Corporation will notify customers when the boil advisory is no longer needed.

