Body of Missing 2-Year-Old Boy Found in Denton

DENTON, Texas (KXAS) –

Police in Denton have found the body of a 2-year-old boy reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday morning. He said the boy was found inside a vehicle outside his home.

Dixon said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

A Denton fire truck and ambulance were seen after 7 a.m. Wednesday in the area around the 2400 block of West Prairie Street, where Gurung was last seen. Investigators said further details will be announced at an 8:30 a.m. news conference at the police department’s headquarters.

Sarbesh was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, dark pants and green tennis shoes. Search efforts were concentrated in the area around South Bonnie Brae Street, North Texas Boulevard and West Prairie Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denton police at 940-349-7960.