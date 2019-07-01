Breaking News
Body found in Lake Cypress Springs in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man’s body was found in Lake Cypress Springs on Sunday, according to Franklin County Game Warden Thomas Brown.

Brown said that neighbors noticed the body floating up against a retaining wall when they came back from fishing around 2 p.m.

“We don’t really know what happened. The Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy.”

Thomas Brown, Franklin County Game Warden

The man’s identity is not being released, pendning notification of family members.

He was not reported missing.

