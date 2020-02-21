Bloomberg says he will release 3 women from nondisclosure agreements

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg waves after speaking at a campaign event, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

NEW YORK, New York (KETK) – Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, said Friday his company will release three women from nondisclosure agreements they signed while employed by him.

The women had complained about inappropriate comments he made to them.

Bloomberg made the announcement on Twitter.

I’ve decided that for as long as I’m running Bloomberg LP, we won’t offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward. This goes the same for our campaign. — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 21, 2020

His decision to release the three women from the NDAs comes after he was hammered by Senator Elizabeth Warren during Wednesday night’s debate between Democratic candidates for president. Warren asked how many women had signed such agreements, which Bloomberg did not answer, and insisted that they all be released from the silence imposed by the NDAs.

Bloomberg for years has been the subject of criticism for his treatment of women. The Washington Post has reported that the billionaire has been sued several times by women claiming workplace discrimination and a culture of harassment while employed by his business information company.

During the debate, Bloomberg said he would not release the women from NDAs which they had signed “consensually.”

“They signed those agreements and we’ll live with it,” Bloomberg replied to Warren.

Warren has repeatedly criticized Bloomberg, saying that his alleged history of harassment of and hostility toward women makes him an unfit potential challenger to President Trump, who has been accused by more than 20 women of offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape.