BLOOD FEUD: Henderson PD and FD compete for blood donations

It’s time for a battle of the badges, and these folks want to see blood.

“Police and Fire, we are trying to ask the community for their help in donating blood for our local blood bank,” said Pamela Randolph, a detective with Henderson Police Department.

They are hoping to fill the mostly empty shelves of our local Carter BloodCare.

“It’s the only gift that you can give that can’t be replicated in a hospital, so it’s a vital component of our community health system,” said Clinton McCoy with Carter BloodCare. “Hospitals rely on blood donors and they rely on us to make sure that blood is safe and at the hospital when a patient needs it.”

That’s why Henderson Police and Fire are going head-to-head for your donations. Henderson FD is offering up snowballs for their donors. Henerson PD promises to have cookies.

“You’re going down, because my cookies are the best,” said Randolph.

But all kidding aside, both teams are excited to help their community and enjoy a little friendly competition.

“It’s a great event, to be able to be out with them and interact with them and come on, challenge is on, we accept it,” said Lance Ellis, with Henderson Fire Department.

“We love working with them, rarely is it this much fun and this exciting,” said Brian Bathke, with Henderson Police Department. “Usually it’s much more intense and so it’s just a good time for all of us to get together.”

So who will reign supreme, the Henderson Police Department or the Henderson Fire Department? That’s up to you. Head on out to Henderson on July 23rd to Lowes and make your voice heard.