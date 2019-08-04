Blood donations continue after El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KETK) – People continue to line outside up outside the United Blood Services to donate blood after a 21-year-old opened fire at a Walmart killing 20 and injuring 26 more.

Texas Representative Veronica Escobar said, “Enough is enough,” regarding gun violence in this country on the heels of two mass shooting Saturday.

After calling for increased gun protection, Escobar spoke with people waiting in line to donate.

“One of the victims who survived, thank God, and is dealing with broken bones, is a 22-month-old toddler whose mother fell on top of him and used her body as a shield to save her son’s life. She lost her’s,” Representative Escobar said.

A justice department officials said the federal government is treating the shooting as a domestic terrorist case and is considering the death penalty for the gunman.

