Blackhawk gun holsters recalled to due safety, injury hazard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (KETK) Federal Cartridge is recalling Blackhawk gun holsters due to an injury hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the holster can change the position of the safety switch on the firearm without the owner knowing it.

In turn, if the trigger is pulled the gun could fire unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard to the user and bystander.

The black holster is designed to be used with a Sig Sauer P320/P250 firearm that clip onto your belt.

“2101213 A” is printed on the outside of the recalled gun holsters.

They were sold at Bass Pro Shops and other sporting goods stores nationwide and online from June 2019 through August 2019 for about $65.

Blackhawk encourages customers to stop using the holsters immediately and contact them for a full refund.