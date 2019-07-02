BIRTHDAY SURPRISE: East Texas woman reunited with her sister after 15 years

TYLER, Texas (KETK)

When you close your eyes, blow out the candles, and make a wish, odds are it sadly doesn’t come true. But one East Texas community made it their mission to turn a wish into reality.

An entire room sang “Happy Birthday” to Grace Donnelly at Atria Senior Living in Tyler. On July 1, she turned 89, and celebrated in style.

It had all the makings of a party. Filled with music, her friends, and a little laughter. However, there was one thing missing.

Grace hasn’t seen her sister for more than a decade.

“I know her but I can’t say her name right now,” says Donnelly. With the help of staff she was told it was her sister.

The staff at Atria Senior Living, held a birthday party with a special surprise. Donnelly was able to see her sister’s face for the first time in 15 years.

“I was shocked, I really was, because for some reason I had her in my head that she had stayed the same,” explains Donnelly with a smile on her face.

LaChaka Johnson was the face behind the party.

“You only have one birthday a year, and for her to be able to talk to her sister that she has not seen. This was the perfect time to do it,” says Johnson.

But at 89, being the life of the party can take its toll.

“At first she said she was too tired and she was just going to lay down, and I was like no, I got a surprise for you,” explains Johnson.

Now knowing it would be a family reunion.

“It doesn’t feel like 89, but I keep telling myself I’m not getting any younger that’s for sure. So, I must be 89,” answers Donnelly when KETK asked her how it feels.

This year, instead of counting the candles, Donnelly is counting her blessings.