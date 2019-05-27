Bill titled 'Sam's Law', named after Kilgore student, headed to Governor Abbott's desk

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Austin, Texas (KETK) - Sam's Law (HB 684), known for a student at Kilgore High School, is headed to Governor Greg Abbott's desk for final approval.

Sam Watkins died in 2016 from seizure complications just three months after being diagnosed with epilepsy.

The law will ensure public school officials are properly trained to assist individuals with seizures.

State Representative, Travis Clardy, is the author of the bill.

"I'm a mom of a child who didn't wake up from a seizure but I'm also a teacher so I look at it from both perspectives so I think it's an amazing thing," said Barbara Watkins, Sam's mom. "That is what everybody said about Sam is that she loved you before she met and I know she has something to do with this," she said.

It is estimated that 49,050 students have active epilepsy, according to the Epilepsy Data and Statistics, (CDC). This leads to unsafe conditions for students in school systems with untrained adults.

The training includes a 30-minute video delivered by the Epilepsy Foundation annually. School nurses require additional training leading to a 2-hour and 15-minute training held online or in person.

If passed, the law will take effect September 1, 2019.

For more information regarding 'Sam's Law' can be found at https://www.samslaw.org/