Bill Day, longtime Tyler businessman, dies, funeral set for Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bill R. Day, founder of Bill Day Tire Center in Tyler, will be buried Saturday in a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler.

A visitation will be held on Friday, 4-7 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler.

Day died Tuesday after a battle with cancer. He was 84.

Day was a native of Tyler, born July 12, 1935, to William Leroy and Cleta Millington Day. His lifetime love of anything mechanical led him first into the Air Force, where he served on active duty for two years and then for several more in the Air Force reserve, and then into the corporate world.

In 1971, though, he went to work for himself. He first opened the AAMCO Transmission franchise in Tyler and then moved on to tires, opening first Bill Day Tire Center. The business would eventually expand to four locations.

He remained active in the business with his family until his death.

Day also loved auto racing. Over the years, he owned several race cars and, with his driver Doug Ingalls and crew, won many races. While pursuing his hobby, he saw that other owners did not have easy access to racing parts and equipment and opened Day Motorsports, a catalog company that supplied racing equipment around the world.

The company remains in business today under different ownership.

Day was a graduate of Chapel Hill High School.

In September 1959, he married Martha Henry. They celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2019.

A member of Marvin United Methodist Church, he supported various charities and helped numerous individuals in need.

Day is survived by his wife Martha; daughter, Janet Day Sheffield (Bryan); daughter, Cindy Day; grandson, William Sheffield; several cousins and many loving friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas, 75701; The Salvation Army of Tyler, 633 N Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75702; Marvin United Methodist Church Missions, 300 W. Erwin, Tyler, TX 75702 or the charity of your choice.