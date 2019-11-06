Big Sandy, Wills Point reporting water main breaks

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – Big Sandy and Wills Point are reporting water main breaks and asking residents to avoid the affected areas until repairs can be made.

The Big Sandy break is on Hwy 80 across from Maxi Lube Plus. The water department is on the scene.

The Wills Point break is neat the 4th Street-North Street intersection by the post office. City workers are on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the affected areas if at all possible. Those who cannot find alternate routes are advised to expect delays.