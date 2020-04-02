Big Sandy to postpone city elections until November 3

A woman walks out of a booth after voting in the Virginia Democratic primary at the Hillsboro Old Stone School in Hillsboro, Virginia on March 3, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – The Big Sandy city council voted Thursday to postpone the city elections scheduled for May 2 until November 3 due to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

The city council voted based on a proclamation and recommendation made by Governor Abbott on March 18 authorizing the postponement of local elections in Texas.

Applications for ballot by mail for voters over the age of 65 will still be valid for the November election.

The deadline for voter registration for the November election is October 5 and the deadline to send in Applications for Ballot by Mail is October 23.

Please call City Hall at 903-636-4343 if you have additional questions.