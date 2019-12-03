MIRACLE CHILD: Big Sandy girl to light City of Tyler Christmas tree Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) When you first meet the 2020 miracle child, the first thing you’ll notice is her infectious smile.

Meet four-year-old Kimber Jane De La Cruz, of Big Sandy!

She was born at just 27 weeks, due to her mom’s complications of pre-eclampsia. Weighing just 1 pound and 15 ounces when she was born, and measured 13.5 inches long.

Kimber’s list of medical challenges while in the NICU included frequent oxygen saturation and heart rate drops, three blood transfusions, retinopathy of prematurity, and several days on a ventilator and months on oxygen support.

A routine scan showed damage to the white matter in her brain, known as Periventricular Leukomalacia.

After being able to come home, the De La Cruz family began to notice developmental delays.

Kimber was officially diagnosed with Hemiplegic Cerebral Palsy. The damage to her bran is on the left half, so her right side is weaker than her left.

But despite her challenges, her family says her favorite phrase is “I DO IT!”

